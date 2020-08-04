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Hysterical Covid NPCs Leaping Out Of The Way Of Tourists
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63 views • August 04, 2020
A story out of the UK describes how residents panicked by coronavirus in the tourist hot spot of Cornwall are “too scared” to go out, with one of them “leaping out of the way” to avoid other people.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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