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The Truth About Detroit's Bankruptcy
Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • October 25, 2021
Stefan Molyneux breaks down the truth about Detroit's recent bankruptcy including debt, unfunded pensions, health care liabilities, legalities, unemployment, income, poverty, tax burden, education, police, crime, white flight, racial divide, corruption, more bankruptcies coming, bailouts, and comparisons to the United States economy.

Sources: http://board.freedomainradio.com/topic/36614-the-truth-about-detroits-bankruptcy/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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