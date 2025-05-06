Spaceforce Jobs & Routing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a2_6/publication/cfetp1n0x1/cfetp1n0x1.pdf#:~:text=This%20Career%20Field%20Education%20and%20Training%20Plan%20%28CFETP%29,for%20the%20United%20States%20Air%20Force%201N0X1%20specialty
MAJIIC (Multinational Advanced Joint Intelligence Capabilities) is a NATO project focused on enhancing command and control by improving the interoperability and sharing of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data among coalition forces. It aims to enable better situation awareness and faster decision-making for commanders. MAJIIC achieves this through collaborative efforts, including the development of common data formats, protocols, and tools for geo-registration and data exploitation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn938Gm6axQ
The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line (A Documentary Film)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtY5iISsMAY
Dark Journalist: Truth UFO Disclosure & Mellon Family Secrets! Exclusive Interview John W. Warner IV
An All-Source Intelligence Analyst synthesizes information from various intelligence disciplines (like SIGINT, HUMINT, GEOINT, and OSINT) to provide a comprehensive understanding of a situation. They analyze diverse data streams, assess their validity, and produce intelligence reports and assessments for decision-makers.
https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
global information grid
https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/
https://www.dmi-ida.org/knowledge-base-detail/DoDI-801001-Department-of-Defense-Information-Network-DODIN
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/
https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf
non cooperative human activity recognition radar
cubesat internet of space things
The Ka band is a frequency range in the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically between 26.5 GHz and 40 GHz. It's primarily used in satellite communications for high-speed data transmission and has also been adopted for some police radar applications.
Yes, the Ka band can be used for communication with Body Area Networks (BANs) or Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs). The Ka band, part of the microwave spectrum, is suitable for short-range, high-data-rate communication, which is a key requirement for body-centric communication
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://www.opengroup.org/sosa
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/adapting-cross-domain-kill-webs
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-3D-geometrical-model-for-an-N-T-N-R-MIMO-channel-with-fixed-and-moving_fig2_351589681
https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597