Rev. Lindsay McDowell and Anthony Mendine Call for Truth
Published Yesterday

On the steps of Parliament House Victoria, Rev. Lindsay McDowell unpacked the truth of the systematic genocide of the First Nation People because of callous greed. Lindsay was followed by a well known Aboriginal personality Anthony Mendine who shared how much he mistrusted our corrupt governments, and that we all must vote "No" in the upcoming Australian "Voice" referendum. 

corrupt governmentsvictoriaaustralianvoicereferendumvote noparliament houselindsay mcdowellsystematic genocidecallous greedanthony mendine

