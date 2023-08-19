Rev. Lindsay McDowell and Anthony Mendine Call for Truth

On the steps of Parliament House Victoria, Rev. Lindsay McDowell unpacked the truth of the systematic genocide of the First Nation People because of callous greed. Lindsay was followed by a well known Aboriginal personality Anthony Mendine who shared how much he mistrusted our corrupt governments, and that we all must vote "No" in the upcoming Australian "Voice" referendum.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.