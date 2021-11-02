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The Global Elite Are Losing Control | Alex Jones and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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531 views • November 02, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3331/the-global-elite-are-losing-control-alex-jones-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3331-the-global-elite-are-losing-control-alex-jones-and-stefan-molyneux

The mainstream media is in it's death throes and the average person is looking elsewhere for information about what is happening in the world today. Alex Jones joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the erosion of confidence in the mainstream media, how the global elites are losing control of the narrative, what happens when government money runs out, the rise of globalism, the repeating cycle of civilizations throughout history and what we can do to win the information war.

Since the age of 20, Alex Jones has been working in alternative media – starting with an access television show and growing into the wildly syndicated Alex Jones Show which is now on over 160 stations across the United States.

In addition to the wide radio audience, Infowars.com is a massive online news platform read by millions and millions each month and the PrisonPlanet.tv streaming channel hosts Infowars Nightly News, special reports and Alex’s many documentary films.

Infowars: http://www.infowars.com
Prison Planet: http://www.prisonplanet.tv

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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eliteglobalstefan molyneuxfreedomain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy