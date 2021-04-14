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Lockdowns favour the rich
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20 views • April 14, 2021
AIERvideo, Kate Wand, April 9, 2021
That California and Florida have had similar COVID outcomes despite disparate policies would matter less if the lockdowns were costless. However, this is very far from the case.
It is far past time to try a better strategy.
"California’s Failed Response To COVID"
An Essay by Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya & Dr. Martin Kulldorff
https://www.aier.org/article/californias-failed-response-to-covid/
Jay Bhattacharya is a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and at the Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute.
Martin Kulldorff, PhD, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His research centers on developing new epidemiological and statistical methods for the early detection and monitoring of infectious disease outbreaks and for post-market drug and vaccine safety surveillance.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
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https://www.youtube.com/user/AIERvideo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDjoki8TL6Y
That California and Florida have had similar COVID outcomes despite disparate policies would matter less if the lockdowns were costless. However, this is very far from the case.
It is far past time to try a better strategy.
"California’s Failed Response To COVID"
An Essay by Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya & Dr. Martin Kulldorff
https://www.aier.org/article/californias-failed-response-to-covid/
Jay Bhattacharya is a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and at the Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute.
Martin Kulldorff, PhD, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His research centers on developing new epidemiological and statistical methods for the early detection and monitoring of infectious disease outbreaks and for post-market drug and vaccine safety surveillance.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/user/AIERvideo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDjoki8TL6Y
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