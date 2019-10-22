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Dr Corsi DECODE 10-17-19: Deep dive into Biden Corruption as Atlantic Council takes $$$ from Burisma
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4 views • October 22, 2019
In this DECODE, we discuss the horrible optics of Nancy Pelosi & DEMS walking out on President Trump. Biden's presidential hopes are dead. MSM accepts Biden Family Corruption as "nothing to see here" but argues Trump should be impeached because he dared to mention Biden's corruption. We take a deep dive into DC's Atlantic Council raking in funding from Burisma after Hunter Biden joined the Board while Zlochevsky (corrupt Ukrainian oligarch founder of Burisma) courted VP Biden through Atlantic Council channels.
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