Pete Santilli: States & Hospitals Massively Incentivized for Pushing the Deadly Remdesivir

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Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3163 6 PM special guests Dan Watkins & Michael Hamilton Patriotic attorneys involved in a lawsuit against 3 Fresno County Hospitals over the Remdesivir death protocol talk with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!