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Dr David-Bauer: Covid Shots Destroy the Immune-System
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211 views • August 19, 2021
Dr David-Bauer of the Francis Crick Institute says the Covid "Vaccines" Destroy the Immune-System. Also, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plan for every person to be forcibly injected 10 times a year.
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