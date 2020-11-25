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Rick Wiles: "Mr. Biden Will Not Be Sworn In As President He Will Be Arrested"
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255 views • November 25, 2020
Nov 24, 2020
According to Rick Wiles he received a phone call last night (Nov 23, 2020) from a friend that works in Washington and that friend said that "Mr. Biden will not be sworn in as president he will be arrested".
TO WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-pays-brooklyn-synagogue-15-000-covid-fine
According to Rick Wiles he received a phone call last night (Nov 23, 2020) from a friend that works in Washington and that friend said that "Mr. Biden will not be sworn in as president he will be arrested".
TO WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-pays-brooklyn-synagogue-15-000-covid-fine
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