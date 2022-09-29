DOD caught using UFO's in STUNNING new government documents | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is out with a new logo and it is raising a lot of questions. What is this disc-shaped craft? Is this a subtle admission that UFOs exist?
UPDATE 9.28.2022 : This UFO logo was redacted! When the U.S. intelligence community’s main aviation component updated its seal recently to include images of a flying saucer and what appears to be a Russian fighter jet many wondered if it was a joke.
Cyberscoop
9-26-22
Turns out it may have been, but the leadership of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence does not appear to be amused.
A spokesperson there told CyberScoop in an emailed statement that its National Intelligence Manager for the Air Domain, also known as NIM-Aviation, “erroneously posted an unofficial and incorrect logo.”
