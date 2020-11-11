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William Guy Carr - Pawns in the Game (1953)
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117 views • November 11, 2020
This is a 100 minute recording of a speech given by Commander William Guy Carr in Chicago just before his death in 1957. His message stands the test of time and is relevant for us today.
Commander Carr, the famous author of "Red Fog Over America" and "Pawns In The Game" gives a comprehensive political and philosophical overview of the Illuminati-International Banker conspiracy to undermine all nations and create a one world government.
Commander Carr, the famous author of "Red Fog Over America" and "Pawns In The Game" gives a comprehensive political and philosophical overview of the Illuminati-International Banker conspiracy to undermine all nations and create a one world government.
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