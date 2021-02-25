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Brain death was created to take your organs
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237 views • February 25, 2021
ARE YOU AN ORGAN DONOR??
It all started when the second-ever heart transplant was performed. They surgically removed a heart out of a 3-day old baby and transplanted it into an 18-day old baby, in New York. A short time after, both babies were dead. It was illegal and it was immoral. They had to do something to make it legal.
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
Medical Card to protect and preserve life 4-1-16.pdf
https://lifeguardianfoundation.org/pdfs/Medical%20Card%20to%20protect%20and%20preserve%20life%204-1-16.pdf
Life Guardian Foundation Downloads
https://cart.lifeguardianfoundation.org/
Dr. Byrne
https://organfacts.net/organdon/drpbyrne/doctor-disputes-concept-of-brain-death/index.php
Doctor exposes how poorly medical community treats ‘brain-dead’ patients https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/video-doctor-exposes-how-poorly-medical-community-treats-brain-dead-patients
Dr. Byrne: Organ Donations Don’t Come From Dead Bodies !!
https://gloria.tv/post/J1eXdW4PPquT6ZphesLjzKHGL
https://epublications.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.google.com/&;httpsredir=1&article=2203&context=lnq
Seifert: "Brain death does not exist: I explain you why"
https://lanuovabq.it/it/seifert-brain-death-does-not-exist-i-explain-you-why
Patient Wakes Up as Doctors Get Ready to Remove Organs
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/patient-wakes-doctors-remove-organs/story?id=19609438
It all started when the second-ever heart transplant was performed. They surgically removed a heart out of a 3-day old baby and transplanted it into an 18-day old baby, in New York. A short time after, both babies were dead. It was illegal and it was immoral. They had to do something to make it legal.
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
Medical Card to protect and preserve life 4-1-16.pdf
https://lifeguardianfoundation.org/pdfs/Medical%20Card%20to%20protect%20and%20preserve%20life%204-1-16.pdf
Life Guardian Foundation Downloads
https://cart.lifeguardianfoundation.org/
Dr. Byrne
https://organfacts.net/organdon/drpbyrne/doctor-disputes-concept-of-brain-death/index.php
Doctor exposes how poorly medical community treats ‘brain-dead’ patients https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/video-doctor-exposes-how-poorly-medical-community-treats-brain-dead-patients
Dr. Byrne: Organ Donations Don’t Come From Dead Bodies !!
https://gloria.tv/post/J1eXdW4PPquT6ZphesLjzKHGL
https://epublications.marquette.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.google.com/&;httpsredir=1&article=2203&context=lnq
Seifert: "Brain death does not exist: I explain you why"
https://lanuovabq.it/it/seifert-brain-death-does-not-exist-i-explain-you-why
Patient Wakes Up as Doctors Get Ready to Remove Organs
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/patient-wakes-doctors-remove-organs/story?id=19609438
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