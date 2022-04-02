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#56 02 – TKR Asks Father Isaac: Does Father Isaac think the Trucker Convoy was a miracle?
The Kennedy Report
The Kennedy Report
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What does Father Isaac think about the Trucker Convoy in Canada? Is he hopeful that it represents an uprising against the errors of Russia? Tune in!

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