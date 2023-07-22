FAKE CLIMATE DATA EXPOSED! - They're Faking The WEATHER! - No We Are NOT Seeing Record Highs!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest fake climate data as governments throughout the world are deceptively falsifying weather in real time on television and in their reports! Recently, news of 48 degrees Celsius rattling Europe shocked millions. Here's the problem. It wasn't true. The weather was actually 32 degrees Celsius. The usual metric for measuring temperatures is 2 meters from the ground. In this case, they were basing the weather on tests done at surface level which is always FAR hotter than 2 meters. That way, compared with other past temperatures at 2 meters above ground, it appeared as though we were seeing record weather. The ESA, European Space Agency which put out the false data has changed it in their German reports but of course, quietly. NOAA out of the United States was just caught doing something similar with their data. Showing a falsified heat map to make it appear hotter than it is on average despite snow fall this past winter at about 60% higher than usual. The deceit is obvious and it's all to force us into a cashless society with carbon credits in our 15 Minute Cities. We must resist TODAY by getting prepared and withdrawing from their system!





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year!

Save 50% on Brain Force Plus to supercharge your state of mind and experience our powerful nootropic that delivers the mental edge you’ve been looking for!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Save 40% on Ultimate Fish Oil today and improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our hottest new item Prebiotic Fiber is now HALF OFF! See for yourself why this jam-packed nutrient-dense formula is flying off our shelves!

Conquer life with an optimal immune system and order our Immune Support that is now 50% OFF! Boost your system naturally with ultra-high quality ingredients selected for their nature-based benefits!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media