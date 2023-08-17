Create New Account
John Podesta Blames Climate Change for Maui Fire, Touts Inflation Reduction Act as Solution
Published 20 hours ago

Breitbart


August 17, 2023


John Podesta, the Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, took to the White House briefing room podium on Wednesday to blame climate change for the Maui wildfire and to tout the Inflation Reduction Act.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQBgmrrYNq8/

