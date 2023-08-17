John Podesta Blames Climate Change for Maui Fire, Touts Inflation Reduction Act as Solution

Breitbart
August 17, 2023
John Podesta, the Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, took to the White House briefing room podium on Wednesday to blame climate change for the Maui wildfire and to tout the Inflation Reduction Act.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQBgmrrYNq8/
