Terra Australis States Assembly - Drew Presentation in Wauchope

In this talk, Drew talks about using the corporate government's own forms to move from the public to the private, sadly this option is no longer available and should not be attempted.
I recommend going to the;
Peoples Court of Terra Australis, or the TerraAustralisStatesAssembly, web sites for more information on how to free yourself and move from the public to the private
