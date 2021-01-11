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Pelosi Blackballs Pence: Invoke The 25th Amendment Or We'll Impeach!
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873 views • January 11, 2021
Clearly, at this point, it is evident that the Trump administration has a lot on many of the criminals in DC. What will they do with that information? I don't know at this point, but I do know that threatening Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump is ludicrous. And if he doesn't do as he's told, well then, Pelosi and her team of thugs will impeach Trump again! And for what? Inciting people to violence. Hello pot? This is kettle...
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