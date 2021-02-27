Are facemasks being used to control society?

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The article which concludes that the evidence does not support the use of healthy people wearing masks is posted here:
https://www.aier.org/article/masking-a-careful-review-of-the-evidence/
It says:
In sum, when we look at the science, there is emerging and troubling evidence of harms from mask use in the absence of any benefits. This is also related to things as mundane as simple incorrect use of masking, as well as the development of complacency that emerges due to mask use and thus the relaxation of other mitigation steps, as well as mask contamination.
We also cannot discount the possible harms on our immune systems and general health from such constant and prolonged use of masks, given we have never done this before. We are in uncharted territory and especially so with the possible implications for our children. Their immune systems are still being developed and we are forcing lockdowns, school closures, and masking on a developing child and we have no prior experience on the subsequent outcomes pertaining to children’s development, health, and well-being.
Most discomforting is that those government bureaucrats in charge and particularly the ‘medical experts’ continue to fail to admit they were exceptionally incorrect with regard to most of what they have stated in terms of pandemic policies and response related to the Covid pandemic. They have harmed the very societies they are supposed to help protect. They have failed to look at the evidence or follow it, and continue to operate in an arbitrary nonscientific, nonevidence informed manner. They ‘attack,’ with the assistance of the mass media, those of us who question their policies and actions despite the disastrous outcomes of those public health policies. Indeed, we are often blamed for the failures (called ‘deniers’ or ‘heretics’) and crushing harms of all of their policies when it has actually been their specious, illogical, and unsound actions and recommendations that deserve public outcry.
...
In closing, perhaps Yinon Weiss, who is a U.S. military veteran, and who holds a degree in bioengineering from U.C. Berkeley, captures our current face mask calamity by reminding us how masks constrain our return to a more normal life. As outlandish as this might seem could this be the aim of those using the pandemic for the purpose of advancing various political ideologies? Masking drives fear in the population and a perennial sense of ‘illness’ that is crippling. As stated eloquently by Weiss, “Our universal use of unscientific face coverings is therefore closer to medieval superstition than it is to science, but many powerful institutions have too much political capital invested in the mask narrative at this point, so the dogma is perpetuated.”
Our paper sought to examine the complete and most updated mask-related scientific evidence, along with anecdotal data and reports. Our current belief remains that asymptomatic individuals do not drive the pandemic and that the time-tested method of Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis of washing hands remains the best-established mechanism of limiting most microbial infections. People with symptomatic disease should not go into work! Unfortunately, since the economic downturn around 2008, the incidence of ‘presenteeism’ has increased due to the fear of losing one’s job if one does not show up to work, even if ill. This behaviour has to be taken very seriously and must be stopped.
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Contributing Authors to the article:
Paul E Alexander MSc PhD, McMaster University and GUIDE Research Methods Group, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada [email protected]
Howard C. Tenenbaum DDS, Dip. Perio., PhD, FRCD(C) Centre for Advanced Dental Research and Care, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Faculties of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Ramin Oskoui, MD, CEO, Foxhall Cardiology, PC, Washington, DC [email protected]
Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD, Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, CT USA [email protected]
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute, Baylor Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital, Dallas, TX, USA [email protected]
Nicholas E. Alexander
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News