Enuma Elish Tablet I

Enuma Elish Babylonian Creation Epic Part I/7 Narrated by meThese tablets are the oldest known texts that describe a much older story. It sounds like alot of fighting when it's more about the formation of the solar system. Nibiru(planet X) struck Tiamat(Earth) and formed the asteroid belt from those remnants of the collision. The gods names, lower case g, because they're NOT gods, they're MASQUERADING as gods, are synonymous with the planets. Parts often repeat which you'll soon see, like a chorus to a song so its interesting how these tablets can be interpreted.They are still relevant to this day and are the inspiration for all of the world's religions. This becomes clear when we see the same words or situations used in the New Testament, or the Emerald Tablets of Thoth.I suggest you look up the first tablet so you can follow along and read it for yourself.