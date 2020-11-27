© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Abortion is WORSE if there is No God
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • November 27, 2020
Why Abortion is WORSE if there is No God. Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvaHgYcWAAcn5D54w4Dqezg
Quote , “The moral arc of our lives bends toward meaning--especially if we bend it that way with all our damn might.”
― Glennon Doyle
Quote , “The moral arc of our lives bends toward meaning--especially if we bend it that way with all our damn might.”
― Glennon Doyle
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.