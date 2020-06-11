The Soul War and Directed Energy Weapons!

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SteelTruth and Conservative Choice Campaign
NSA Whistleblower and Former Technical Director, William Binney and Twitter influencer and thought provocateur, Duane Cates dropping BQMBS tonight!
A 36-year NSA veteran, William Binney resigned from the agency and became a whistleblower after discovering that elements of a data-monitoring program he had helped develop -- nicknamed ThinThread -- were being used to spy on Americans. In 1997 Binney became the technical director of the NSA, the geopolitical -- military geopolitical analysis and reporting shop for the world, which was about 6,000 people comprised of analysts and reporters, not the technicians or the computer people. That group spent their time analyzing the data collected to figure out what was going on and report it.
Binney has partnered with Dr. Katherine Horton to investigate the latest in WMD, Directed Energy Weapons. A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including laser, microwaves and particle beams.
Dr Katherine Horton in an Oxford-educated particle physicist and systems analyst with a Master of Physics (1st class) and doctorate in particle physics, both from the University of Oxford.
She worked as a high energy physicists on the particle collider at the German Electronsynchrotron DESY in Hamburg, Germany, and on the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva Switzerland. She taught nuclear physics and particle physics at Hertford College, University of Oxford, and conducted admissions interviews for undergraduate physics at St Hilda’s College, Oxford.Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.
Are we being targeted? By whom?
Duane Cates
https://twitter.com/CatesDuane
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYG5...
William Binney
https://prettygoodknowledge.eu/
Katherine Horton
https://stop007.org/home/about/
https://www.patreon.com/stop007
https://conservativechoicecampaign.com/
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https://yournews.com/ann-vandersteel/
https://www.SteelTruth.com
https://www.periscope.tv/thesteeltruth
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https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
https://www.linkedin.com/in/annvander... (currently removed by LinkedIn and libeled “dangerous”)
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