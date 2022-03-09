Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Believes That Medical Error is the 3rd Leading Cause of Hospital Deaths? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.28.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The show's title is: Who Believes That Medical Error Is the Third Leading Cause of Hospital Deaths?
Dr Daniels covers the vitriolic response of Doctors to whitewashed research showing they kill only 214,000 people a year at hospitals and only through errors. Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Medical Errors Now 3rd Leading Cause of US Deaths? - https://www.brighteon.com/8a363674-4153-4887-a6cc-712b927be35a
New Endangered Species: Whites - https://www.brighteon.com/1263daae-cece-40ce-8696-cc9431d3c877