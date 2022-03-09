Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Believes That Medical Error is the 3rd Leading Cause of Hospital Deaths? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.28.16)

The show's title is: Who Believes That Medical Error Is the Third Leading Cause of Hospital Deaths?

Dr Daniels covers the vitriolic response of Doctors to whitewashed research showing they kill only 214,000 people a year at hospitals and only through errors. Tune in. Think Happens.

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REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Medical Errors Now 3rd Leading Cause of US Deaths? - https://www.brighteon.com/8a363674-4153-4887-a6cc-712b927be35a

New Endangered Species: Whites - https://www.brighteon.com/1263daae-cece-40ce-8696-cc9431d3c877