7/05/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America , Fires in Arizona + California

Fires have now spread across the Southwest USA. Seismic has spread to the East coast of the USA. Things are going as expected.
We're going to take a big step up this coming week... topping out near M8.0 it looks like. But first, we must wait for the next 1-2 days for the current forecast to expire (before I issue a new one).
I think it will be noticeable across the board, everyone will be talking about earthquakes in the next week or so as things ramp up quickly.
This is a result of the new solar storms incoming now.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.