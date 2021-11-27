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Deadly New Virus Discovered Today in South Africa - Omicron B11529 Gravitas report
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212 views • November 27, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIfv9s8b5sg
2021 may be coming to an end but the pandemic isn't. The 'deadliest' variant of the Wuhan Virus has just been discovered. Scientists are describing it as 'horrific'. There are fears this variant may even escape vaccine-induced immunity. Palki Sharma has a report.
2021 may be coming to an end but the pandemic isn't. The 'deadliest' variant of the Wuhan Virus has just been discovered. Scientists are describing it as 'horrific'. There are fears this variant may even escape vaccine-induced immunity. Palki Sharma has a report.
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