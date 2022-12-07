Situation Update, Dec 7, 2022 - Armed guards and looting mobs: America's streets now resemble a third world nation

0:00 Armed guards and looting mobs

32:15 Election News

55:35 Seth Holehouse and John Perez





- Gas station hires armed security guards to stop crime

- PRIVATE security will flourish as America's streets become more violent

- Walmart CEO says rampant shoplifting may force stores to close

- The cycle of desperation is accelerating: Inflation, job loss, poverty, crime

- Gear that can help you stay alive: Ballistic armor, folding self-defense firearms

- Balenciaga translated to mean, "Baal is King"

- Pentagon to drop vaccine mandates after Congress forces funding issue

- Who is shooting up the power grid? Looks like a false flag operation

- Power grid sabotage will provide cover for coming currency collapse

- Black Rutgers professor claims all white people are villains

- Roundtable interview with Seth Holehouse and John Perez





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/