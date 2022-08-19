Firing Unvaccinated Health Care Workers and Pilots Is the Leading Cause of the Shortage

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https://gnews.org/post/p1alvde2e
08/17/2022 There is a shortage of nurses and doctors because of a crazy vaccine mandate that fired over 1000 of unvaccinated emergency personnel, medical workers, doctors, and nurses. Airlines did the same thing with pilots. So, pilots retired, and flights do not take off on time