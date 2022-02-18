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Ottawa Freedom Convoy is UNITING French and English Canadians!
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74 views • February 18, 2022
What a great night. One inspiring moment after another! Quebecers and Westerners and Maritimers all together, united in joy, love and Canadian pride. We are celebrating Freedom. Every nation, every language. Join us. God, love and freedom will unite the world.
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