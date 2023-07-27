X22 Report - Ep 3122b - The [DS] Is Losing In The Court Of Public Opinion, Panic In DC,Year Of The Boomerang

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The [DS] is now on trial, the are being judged by we the people, it is
the court of public opinion, this is the highest court and the [DS] is
panicking about this. Everything they tried to do to Trump is now
boomeranging on them and they cannot stop it. In the end the people will
demand military tribunals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.