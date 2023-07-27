Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3122b - The [DS] Is Losing In The Court Of Public Opinion, Panic In DC,Year Of The Boomerang
X22 Report
The [DS] is now on trial, the are being judged by we the people, it is the court of public opinion, this is the highest court and the [DS] is panicking about this. Everything they tried to do to Trump is now boomeranging on them and they cannot stop it. In the end the people will demand military tribunals.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonnew world orderbidenq anonx22 reportx22reportcovidgreat resetx22 financial report

