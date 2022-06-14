Single White Women

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This Video, written by Andrew Anglin and narrated by Arron Kasparov, describes the central problem holding back the political right in the Western civilization. The West is facing terminal collapse and Western Men are confused befuddled and unsure of where to turn. Start with an understanding of out natural rolls as Men.