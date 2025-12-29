BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's The Difference - Cultural Assessment - Gladue Principles
Right Edition
Right Edition
6 views • 1 day ago

Left Wing vs Right Wing: Difference and Comparison


Key Takeaways


The left wing of the political spectrum is characterized by its focus on social equality and progressive ideals.

The right-wing of the political spectrum is characterized by its emphasis on individual liberty, limited government intervention and additional values.

The left wing favours wealth redistribution, progressive taxation, and stronger worker’s rights, while the right-wing supports lower taxes, free market capitalism and deregulation.


https://askanydifference.com/left-wing-vs-right-wing/



$400K worth of live lobsters stolen before reaching Costco


Police are investigating a potential heist after $400,000 worth of live lobsters was stolen from a truck transporting the seafood to Costco locations in Illinois and Minnesota.


The shipment was picked up in Taunton, Mass., but never arrived at its final destination, according to Dylan Rexing, CEO of Rexing Companies.


“This is a huge issue across the country,” Rexing said during an interview on ChicagoLIVE, Fox32 reported.


“It directly impacts businesses and contributes to higher prices for consumers,” he added.


https://thehill.com/business/5663922-400k-lobster-theft-costco/



Canada: The Great Replacement


What I find most revealing about Bhandari’s article is that it goes well beyond libertarian concerns with “individual liberty and capitalism”. It basically endorses our view that “Canada is on a path to inevitable destruction”. Why? Because it is “irredeemably on its way to an ethnically non-European majority in a few short years.”


Ethnicity matters. What he says in the paragraph below could have been said by Frank Raymond, who is not a libertarian but understands that Race and Culture matter.


Did I leave India because of its utterly venal and oppressive government? Not really. They are utterly stupid, and bribes take care of everything. But the character of the government is a symptom of the underlying society. It was the Indian society that I ran away from, which has no concept of honor, integrity, moral values, rationality, or interest in anything except the material, which is money and sex. Civilization is a uniquely Western concept. The Third World, where most Canadian immigrants come from, has no interest in Western values. For them, concepts like honor, honesty, and fairness are alien. They are driven by expediency and the acquisition of resources. Desperate in their Third World hellhole, it is not the absence of liberty or the rule of law that worries them. They are blind to them. They are only interested in money.


https://www.eurocanadians.ca/2023/10/canada-the-great-replacement



Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs)


https://www.courthouselibrary.ca/how-we-can-help/our-legal-knowledge-base/impact-race-and-culture-assessments-ircas



Gladue principles and factors: What you need to know


If you identify as an Indigenous person and find yourself charged with a criminal offence, the Court must consider these Gladue Principles and the Gladue Factors that apply to you. Be sure to ask your lawyer, duty counsel, or Indigenous court worker about additional supports that may be available to you.

What are Gladue Principles?


“Gladue Principles” come from a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision in a case called R. v. Gladue. In this decision the Court recognized the following principles in relation to an Indigenous accused:

The overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system is a serious and complex issue rooted in systemic discrimination and the history of colonialism;

The unique systemic or background factors which may have played a part in bringing an Indigenous person in contact with the law should be considered in criminal justice decision-making; and

All other alternatives, including culturally appropriate restorative and traditional Indigenous justice processes, should be considered before sending an Indigenous person to jail.


https://www.legalaid.ab.ca/news/laa-news/gladue-principles-and-factors-what-you-need-to-know/

