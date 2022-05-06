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Gonzalo Lira: 2022.05.06 Zelensky And His Hostages (MIRRORED)
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765 views • May 08, 2022
Gonzalo Lira: 2022.05.06 Zelensky And His Hostages (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Gonzalo Lira II at:-
https://youtu.be/D8kQ1orZu7U
Here's the video with the correct title, my mistake.
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost all my accounts to the SBU, I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL
Mirrored from You Tube channel Gonzalo Lira II at:-
https://youtu.be/D8kQ1orZu7U
Here's the video with the correct title, my mistake.
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost all my accounts to the SBU, I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL
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