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Stolen Loot, Secret Spending and Stingray Surveillance
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75 views • April 06, 2022
Asset forfeiture, federal equitable sharing funds, secret warrantless surveillance and more. All unconstitutional - and all in a day’s work for a corrupt law enforcement agency.
Path to Liberty: April 6, 2022
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Path to Liberty: April 6, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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