© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suez Canal, Accident? Supply chain Disruption. Klaus and his WEF, or China?
Follow
6
Share
Report
3558 views • March 26, 2021
Evergreen is the code word. Thats the name of the ship blocking the Suez Canal. Supply chain disruptions. Texas blackout, stopped plastics production. Japan Fire stopped chip production for car manufacture, China is hogging shipping containers, disrupting volume of goods shipped world wide. No access to shipping containers. This includes Food! Good links!
Links:
Ice Age Farmer: Suez Canal.: https://youtu.be/Uy5oym-qFn4
Japan factory Fire: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/japan-shares-tumble-as-fire-at-chip-factory-hits-renesas-carmakers-2021-03-21
Dr Phrog: The new normal: https://youtu.be/SL3DETvIqrE
Pam popper! Enough is Enough! https://rumble.com/vf0bht-enough-is-enough-part-iii.html
Repost: Klaus Schwab revealed! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
RFK Junior: big brother watch:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-brother-news-watch/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d032dc1e-c2b1-40f7-a788-6935b1ae4e11
Gorilla TV Commercial: hilarious! https://youtu.be/5b1aRop-UbU
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Links:
Ice Age Farmer: Suez Canal.: https://youtu.be/Uy5oym-qFn4
Japan factory Fire: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/japan-shares-tumble-as-fire-at-chip-factory-hits-renesas-carmakers-2021-03-21
Dr Phrog: The new normal: https://youtu.be/SL3DETvIqrE
Pam popper! Enough is Enough! https://rumble.com/vf0bht-enough-is-enough-part-iii.html
Repost: Klaus Schwab revealed! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/klaus-schwab-and-the-fourth-reich/
RFK Junior: big brother watch:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-brother-news-watch/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d032dc1e-c2b1-40f7-a788-6935b1ae4e11
Gorilla TV Commercial: hilarious! https://youtu.be/5b1aRop-UbU
You can Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Or Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. And send a note, I respond. Thank you! http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.