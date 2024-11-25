⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (25 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov direction engaged formations of 43rd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Volchansk, Liptsy (Kharkov region), and Kharkov.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and defeated 14th, 63rd mechanised brigades, 25th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Petropavlovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Yampol, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks of the AFU 44th Mechanised Brigade and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, four pick-ups, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun. One electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 23rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 37th Marine Brigade, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye, Andreyevka, Dachnoye, Suhiye Yaly, Kurakhovo, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 troops, two motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, defeated 24th, 37th mechanised brigades, 152nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 1st National Guard brigade near Shevchenko, Katerinovka, Kleban-Byk, and Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Twelve counter-attacks were repelled of 42nd, 100th, 117th, mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, 49th, 425th assault battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 35th, 38th marine brigades, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine. The AFU losses amounted to more than 440 troops, two motor vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, engaged manpower and hardware of 113th, 120th, 241st territorial defence brigades close to Novy Komar, Konstantinopol(Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka(Zaporozhye region).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of 33rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces damaged formations of 141st Infantry Brigade, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Ponyatovka (Kherson region), and Kherson.



The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, three motor vehicles, and a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops, and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities that support the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 138 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence systems shot down eight ballistic missiles, six U.S.-made JDAM aerial guided bombs, and 45 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,501 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,492 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,502 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,718 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.