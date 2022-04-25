The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 26

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



THE LEO Frank case marked the maturation of — and radical changes in — the organized Jewish strategies relating to both whites and blacks in the United States. Prior to the Frank case, Jewish groups had definitely positioned themselves (whatever they privately thought, which may have been quite different) as a white ethnicity, and in the South they fully supported segregation, Jim Crow laws, and the social and legal supremacy of whites. After the Leo Frank case, however, organized Jewish interests increasingly portrayed themselves as a “persecuted minority,” suffering under widespread “anti-Semitism,” and co-victims, along with Black people, of white supremacism. But there is a great deal of evidence, some in the Frank case itself, to show that this change was strictly self-serving and insincere. For one example, we should ask ourselves: How did it serve the interests of the multitude of Black lynching victims and their loved ones for the major media outlets operated by Jews to give thousands of times more publicity to the single Jewish victim of lynching — Leo Frank — than to the hundreds upon hundreds of black people who were killed in the same way? (ILLUSTRATION: Leo M. Frank)





In this, the twenty-sixth audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn of the brazen way in which Leo Frank himself, and the masters of mass persuasion who worked for him, literally made this sleazy convicted sex killer, abuser and murderer of a 13-year-old girl, into a messiah-like “martyr” and repeatedly compared him to Jesus.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 26 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 26 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.