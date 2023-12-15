Poverty in Argentina: Over 45% of the Population is in Need

Skyrocketing inflation has pushed the poverty rate in Argentina above 45%. The situation is expected to get worse as the president implements a set of drastic measures to tackle rising prices. Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Santiago del Estero.
Adding:
The new Argentine president Javier Milei has issued new orders to security forces in regards to protests.
➡️Anti Milei people are saying that this is a total crackdown on civil society, calling on armed forces to break strikes, arrest protestors, “protect” children from families that bring them to demonstrations, and form a new national registry of all agitating organisations.
➡️While the pro-Milei crowd is saying the above is not true, that just protesters blocking roads will face a crack down.
🐻 A slippery slope for Argentina for sure...
Via: David Adler on X (https://twitter.com/davidrkadler/status/1735666098127733129?t=8ldramL4qI15b7VUDlfTAQ&s=19)
