Poverty in Argentina: Over 45% of the Population is in Need

Skyrocketing inflation has pushed the poverty rate in Argentina above 45%. The situation is expected to get worse as the president implements a set of drastic measures to tackle rising prices. Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Santiago del Estero.

The new Argentine president Javier Milei has issued new orders to security forces in regards to protests.

➡️Anti Milei people are saying that this is a total crackdown on civil society, calling on armed forces to break strikes, arrest protestors, “protect” children from families that bring them to demonstrations, and form a new national registry of all agitating organisations.

➡️While the pro-Milei crowd is saying the above is not true, that just protesters blocking roads will face a crack down.

