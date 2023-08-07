Clueless Americans Not Aware Russia & Chinese Warships off Alaska’s Coast

America’s political commentators, news channels, newspapers, and bloggers are obsessed with sending Donald Trump to prison. Meanwhile, the largest foreign flotilla to approach American shores patrolled the coast of Alaska last week. Nearly a dozen Russian and Chinese warships came dangerously close to the Aleutian Islands. The warships were shadowed by four U.S. naval destroyers and a P-8 Poseidon aircraft.





A spokesman for the US Northern Command confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that Russia and China carried out a combined naval patrol near Alaska. Russia’s Defense Ministry in Moscow said the Russian and Chinese vessels had carried out drills that involved communication training, and helicopter landings and takeoffs from the decks of each other’s ships. They also conducted a joint anti-submarine exercise in the Bering Sea where a mock target was destroyed. ABC News reported today that the Russian and Chinese ships are now moving away from Alaska.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/7/23





