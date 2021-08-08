3 Air Force Bases In Colorado Changing Name To Space Force Bases

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Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will become Space Force bases.
Cadets commissioning into the Space Force after graduating from the Air Force Academy could find themselves at three new Space Force bases in Colorado Springs.
Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station is now a Space Force station and Peterson and Schriever are now Space Force bases, the end-result of an Air Force initiative for the burgeoning Space Force to establish its own culture and identity.