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THE REAL VAX AGENDA - IT'S A "CULL." OVER 450,000 VIEWS ALREADY
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351 views • September 19, 2021
Mirrored by request - A UK Funeral Director says the old have been murdered, the vaxxed suffer sudden death, and the young will be next. The "pandemic" introduced the "vaccines." The "vaccines" are the kill shot. It is a "cull" - and new prisons and camps, near crematoriums, are for the Unsuspecting... UNvaccinated ...before ....
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