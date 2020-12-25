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People can go back to my two reports to see how the CCP has developed this bioweapon known to all of us as Covid-19.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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99 views • December 25, 2020
People can go back to my two reports to see how the CCP has developed this bioweapon known to all of us as Covid-19.
大家可以回看我的两篇报告，看看中共是如何研制出这种被大家称为Covid-19的生物武器的。
https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1/status/1334293172411920386?s=20
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