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This Week With Errol
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30 views • March 12, 2021
This week with Errol we talk the insanity that is the so called vaccine, politicians considering anti-vaxxers domestic terrorists and more!
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Links to articles in the episode:
http://outbreaknewstoday.com/fully-vaccinated-cdc-sets-out-new-guidance-53706/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/politicians-target-anti-vaxxers-as-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-19-origins-be-found-within-few-years-according-wuhan-lab-affiliate-peter-daszak
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
http://outbreaknewstoday.com/fully-vaccinated-cdc-sets-out-new-guidance-53706/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/politicians-target-anti-vaxxers-as-domestic-terrorists/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/covid-19-origins-be-found-within-few-years-according-wuhan-lab-affiliate-peter-daszak
Thumbnail link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theslyshow.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F07%2Fscamdemic-640x381.png&;f=1&nofb=1
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