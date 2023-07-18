Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Is The Left
channel image
Son of the Republic
497 Subscribers
40 views
Published Tuesday

We’re Dealing With A Lie

* The leftist media messaging machine is powerful.

* Go to work; don’t be a bum.

* Do important things and add value.

* Sometimes you’ve got to do things that suck.

* Team [Bidan] knows exactly what they’re doing.

* The media run a protection racket all the time.

* This is how they get you to believe in bullsh!t.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30qeg0-the-secret-service-knows-ep.-2049-07182023.html

Keywords
climate changeactivismcommunismpropagandasocialismdan bonginoliberalismcapitalismhealthcarefascismprogressivismbig liestudent debtstudent loanleftismideologytotalitarianismracketauthoritarianismcollectivismwealth transferreal wageswealth redistributionbidenflationbidenomics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket