BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI ADMITS LYING To Take Down Trump FEDS Raid Veteran’s Home Over J6 Tweets
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • August 08, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 7, 2023


FBI agents raided the home of Alfredo Luna and pointed laser sighted guns at his head.

Military veteran Alfredo Luna joins Stew to recount what FBI agents said about lying to attack President Trump and the corrupt state of American law enforcement.

This was done as part of the J6 crackdown.

However, Luna was not at the capitol on January 6th.

He was at work but the FEDS claim a tweet he made on the same day as the fedsurrection contributed to the events at the capitol.

Because Alfredo lives in California, the government used the state’s unconstitutional “Red Flag” gun laws to claim he was a potentially violent threat and they confiscated all of his firearms.

One way to restore freedom to Americans is to abolish all federal agencies.

We must overhaul the way this country conducts law enforcement.

Police officers who are not standing up against corruption within law enforcement are part of the problem.

We are witnessing the complete deterioration of the rule of law.

The government is denying Alfredo Luna proper discovery before his trial.

Americans must wake up, grow a spine, and not be afraid of the government.

We must have courage to fix our broken system

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35iz60-fbi-admits-lying-to-take-down-trump-feds-raid-veterans-home-over-j6-tweets.html

Keywords
trumpcaliforniacorruptionfbifedstweetstake downlyingcrackdownraidred flag gun lawsjan 6at workstew petersj6alfredo lunaveterans homeviolent threatconfiscated firearmsdeterioration of the rule of law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy