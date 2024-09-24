© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥The more I study the Past, The more I see Our Future!☠️
👀I see a lot of resemblance in the Fight that I'm going through and the same thing Bonhoeffer went through during World War 2! With what I imagine it will be, the same exact outcome!😢
Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German pastor and theologian known for his opposition to National Socialism. His ties to the July 20, 1944, conspiracy to overthrow the Nazi regime led to his execution in 1945. His theological writings are regarded as classics throughout the Christian world.
They have been some true Patriots and Warriors in history that has been completely killed for Fighting for the Truth! Killed by Weak Cowards with Billions of Dollars in Gold! • The Deep State: 1967 Recording reveal..
• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Real Fishing Life
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/realfishinglife/videos/all
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos