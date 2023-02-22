Stephanie Holleman Brings Scripture to Life via Vibrant and Colorful Children’s Bible Maps

After taking an incredible trip to Israel with her family, Stephanie Holleman wanted to create a colorful Bible map for kids to help them see scriptural stories from a more in-depth perspective. She explains how today’s children in Sunday school, VBS, and even homeschool, aren’t necessarily taught about the when and the where of Bible stories. “If you don’t say where it is and when it happened, it might as well be a fairy tale,” she points out. Stephanie’s incredible maps, along with a collection of fun graphics illustrating the Ten Commandments, the Biblical “Family Tree” and the End Times, engage children on a whole new level because they understand where the Bible stories are actually taking place.







So many Bible stories don’t just happen in one geographic location and having a map to explain the locations make it more realistic





The geography of the Holy Land should be taught in Sunday school, so children can understand where Jesus lived and preached





Tour Israel with Kevin and Sam Sorbo at SorboIsraelTrip.com or check out GTITours.org for an in-depth Bible Study Tour of the Holy Land





Stephanie’s “In Heaven” poster is a great visual aid for children who want to know about God’s eternal kingdom







