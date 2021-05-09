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Hong Kong's domestic helpers in danger of MANDATORY JAB 外傭打針出事 僱主隨時破產 港人應盡早擺脫枷鎖
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32 views • May 09, 2021
mirror from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYwKlHyRzZ4
Hong Kong's domestic maids must not be given medical mandates esp "vaccine"
古人流落異鄉，為了互相照應，會館便應運而生。 如今香港遭逢第二次殖民，禮崩樂壞之下大家各散東西，人在番帮港燦更需要會館圍爐取暖。 Apple Daily #香港新聞.
>>> yikmiu.info
Hong Kong's domestic maids must not be given medical mandates esp "vaccine"
古人流落異鄉，為了互相照應，會館便應運而生。 如今香港遭逢第二次殖民，禮崩樂壞之下大家各散東西，人在番帮港燦更需要會館圍爐取暖。 Apple Daily #香港新聞.
>>> yikmiu.info
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