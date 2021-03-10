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How to Treat Receding Gums
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206 views • March 10, 2021
Learn the most common causes of gum recession and solutions for a beautiful smile. I'm a certified biological dental hygienist and registered dental hygienist for 25 years. Subscribe today to check out other helpful videos or listen to my webinar for a complete understanding on how your mouth could be making you sick.
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