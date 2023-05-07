Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio interview, I discuss the Ascension, Mt Shasta and the New Earth, with Dr Michelle Peal, a famous and amazing Naturalpathic Doctor. We have many challenges to face, but humanity is winning and I know we are creating a much better and happier planet! Join me on this show to share optimism and hope for a bright, beautiful future for ourselves and our children and children's children! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com outofthisworldreadings.com Email: [email protected]
