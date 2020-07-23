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Margaret Sanger Cancelled by Planned Parenthood for Racism
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59 views • July 23, 2020
A Planned Parenthood clinic in downtown New York is reckoning with the “racist legacy” of its founder Margaret Sanger, admitting her work in eugenics has had a negative impact on the reproduction of people of color.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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